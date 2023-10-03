Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.23% of Holly Energy Partners worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $793,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $657,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 127,176 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Down 3.3 %

HEP stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. 74,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,471. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HEP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

