Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.72. 2,810,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,115,021. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.77.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

