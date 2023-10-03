Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 1,494 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,640 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,815,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,898 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.87. 10,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,770. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 174.10%. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.44%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

