iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.89. 128,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,560. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

