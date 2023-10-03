Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $67.76 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 8.7% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $67,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $13,752,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
MDY stock traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.92. 304,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,864. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.35. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $399.69 and a 1-year high of $500.78. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
