Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $67.76 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 8.7% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $67,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $13,752,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

MDY stock traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.92. 304,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,864. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.35. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $399.69 and a 1-year high of $500.78. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.