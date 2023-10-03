Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 206,913 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 225,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,463,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,716,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $112.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

