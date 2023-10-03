JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,513 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $255,170,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,975.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,379,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,745 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 115,387 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,265,000. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,486,000.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 89,890 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $342.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.
The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.
