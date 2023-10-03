JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,513 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $255,170,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,975.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,379,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,745 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 115,387 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,265,000. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,486,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 89,890 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $342.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.1878 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.