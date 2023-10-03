Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Lifted by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.92.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.17. The stock had a trading volume of 166,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,257. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.82 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.