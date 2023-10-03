The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EL traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.17. 215,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,667. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.14 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.42.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

