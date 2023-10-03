IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.00. 27,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,086. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.67.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

