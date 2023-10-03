Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

TFC stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.13. 1,723,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,905,679. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

