Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.04. 70,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.11 and its 200-day moving average is $220.09. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,637 shares of company stock worth $4,114,332 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

