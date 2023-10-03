DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DD traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $73.91. 415,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,502. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.