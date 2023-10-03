Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,421 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.22. 109,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.02.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

