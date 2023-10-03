Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 924,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 12.3% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC owned about 0.82% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $28,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after purchasing an additional 455,142 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,076,595 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,092,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,965,000 after buying an additional 330,830 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,917,000 after buying an additional 418,130 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

DFAU traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.55. 33,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,083. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

