FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,105 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.0% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.85. 17,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,856. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.74 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $24.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

