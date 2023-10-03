FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,083,000,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

JNK traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $88.73. 4,171,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,491,399. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average of $91.49. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

