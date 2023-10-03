FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC owned about 0.26% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,637,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 187,779 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 526,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 88,826 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 502,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 40,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFSD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.29. 21,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,896. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.