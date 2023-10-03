SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,222,031,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,228,000 after buying an additional 2,035,999 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,733,000 after buying an additional 7,269,249 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after buying an additional 7,029,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.87. 343,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

