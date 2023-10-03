FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys 731 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period.

SLYV traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.22. 38,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

