FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases 1,041 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

VZ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,895,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,714,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

