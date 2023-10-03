FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Peakstone Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PKST stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,529. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

PKST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PKST

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.