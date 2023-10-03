Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

