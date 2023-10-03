Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 135 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $642.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $690.66 and a 200 day moving average of $681.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

