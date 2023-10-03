Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Decreased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

