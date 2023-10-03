Private Ocean LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $156.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.54 and its 200-day moving average is $161.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.51 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

