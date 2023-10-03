AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Boosted by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.9% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

NYSE ABBV opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.74 and its 200 day moving average is $147.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

