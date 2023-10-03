Insight Folios Inc Has $6.94 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.9% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

