Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 24.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 41,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

