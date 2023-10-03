First Command Bank Has $240,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

First Command Bank trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after buying an additional 548,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,035,000 after buying an additional 1,204,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,954,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,850,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,831,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0772 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

