FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,483. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.31. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $150.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

