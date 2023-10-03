FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases 334 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $193.57. 82,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,376. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

