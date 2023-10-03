Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Boosted by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.37. 68,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,150. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.70. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

