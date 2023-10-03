Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 982 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.8% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after purchasing an additional 480,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,351 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

