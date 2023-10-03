Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Update

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,813. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $159.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $223.57 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.01%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

