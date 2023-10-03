Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOXL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Boxlight from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Boxlight from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Boxlight Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Boxlight stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,637. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Boxlight will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxlight

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Boxlight by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Boxlight by 792.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Boxlight by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

