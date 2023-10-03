PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.10

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.10 and last traded at $69.64, with a volume of 87663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.31.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $87.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,018.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 42,460 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

