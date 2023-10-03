FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.05

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 12422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDTT. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.