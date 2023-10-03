Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.31

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.31 and last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 5205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.34.
Rogers Sugar Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.87. The company has a market cap of C$555.98 million, a PE ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$262.29 million during the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.459043 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement
About Rogers Sugar
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
