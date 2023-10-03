Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.48

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.48 and last traded at C$7.50, with a volume of 168205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.75. The company has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of C$843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$856.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.7401918 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.43%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

