Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Update

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,800 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 476,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Biomerica Price Performance

Shares of BMRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 5,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,307. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 85.83% and a negative net margin of 133.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica

About Biomerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biomerica by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 294,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 36,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biomerica by 41.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Biomerica by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Articles

