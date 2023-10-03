Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Update

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,800 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 476,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Biomerica Price Performance
Shares of BMRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 5,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,307. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 85.83% and a negative net margin of 133.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.
About Biomerica
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
