Short Interest in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Increases By 11.5%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,040,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 26,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.21 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

bluebird bio Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 676,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,588. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,020.37% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 360.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $59,928.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in bluebird bio by 885.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $36,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

