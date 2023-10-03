Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Short Interest Update

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,990,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 15,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.38. 736,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,840,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,500.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,500.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,925 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,792 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,540,000 after purchasing an additional 827,240 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

