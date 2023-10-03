Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BFRI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

Biofrontera Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFRI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Biofrontera by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the first quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Biofrontera by 41.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biofrontera by 894.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biofrontera stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565. Biofrontera has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 126.98% and a negative net margin of 78.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Biofrontera will post -15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biofrontera

(Get Free Report)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.