Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BFRI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera
Biofrontera Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Biofrontera stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565. Biofrontera has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 126.98% and a negative net margin of 78.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Biofrontera will post -15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Biofrontera
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biofrontera
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.