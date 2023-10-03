Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Up 10.1% in September

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BELFA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.1% during the second quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.16. 559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.78 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.36%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

