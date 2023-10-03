Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This is an increase from Future Generation Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
In other Future Generation Global news, insider Geoff Wilson purchased 22,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.21 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,634.52 ($16,964.66). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,056 shares of company stock worth $87,156. Corporate insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.
