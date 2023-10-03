Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This is an increase from Future Generation Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

In other Future Generation Global news, insider Geoff Wilson purchased 22,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.21 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,634.52 ($16,964.66). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,056 shares of company stock worth $87,156. Corporate insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

