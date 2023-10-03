Relay Token (RELAY) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.54

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $8.54 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

