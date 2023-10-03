MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Announces Final Dividend of $0.05

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24.

In related news, insider Christopher Mackay sold 284,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.91 ($1.85), for a total value of A$827,534.16 ($527,091.82). Insiders own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

