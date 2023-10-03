MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Announces Final Dividend of $0.05

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
MFF Capital Investments Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Christopher Mackay sold 284,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.91 ($1.85), for a total value of A$827,534.16 ($527,091.82). Insiders own 22.77% of the company’s stock.
About MFF Capital Investments
MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFF Capital Investments
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.