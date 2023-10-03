Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 389.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 485,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 386,391 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,828,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 120,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 51,214 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 668.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 78,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 68,657 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

