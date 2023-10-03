Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,602 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day moving average is $158.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

